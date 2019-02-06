Kathleen CallahanJan. 24, 1967 - May 13, 2014Family & friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, May 18th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., in the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107) Revere for Kathleen M. "Kathy" Callahan, who died tragically in an auto accident in Saugus on Mother's Day, Sunday May 13th.She was 47 years old. A funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Saturday, May 19th at 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church 250 Revere St., Revere. Interment will be private.Kathy was born & raised in Charlestown. She was educated Boston Public Schools and attended East Boston High School. Kathy worked various jobs throughout her young life. She worked at State Bank in Quincy. She also worked at area Dunkin Donuts as a clerk, and for the past 5 years at the Essex St., Saugus Dunkin Donuts location. She also had a flair for baking, she worked at the Stop & Shop Bakery in Danvers and formerly the Revere locations.Kathy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went and her customers at Dunkin Donuts and Stop & Shop loved her as well.She is the loving & devoted mother of Latia M. Torres of Windsor Locks, CT., Eddy S. Torres of Revere, Chad Callahan of Cape Cod, Ashley L. Scoppettuolo, Carmen G. Scoppettuolo, Tiffany C. Scoppettulo & Samantha J. Scoppettuolo, all of Revere.Cherished fiancé of Joseph Cobb of Saugus. Adored nana of Koda Leo'n Lumpkin. Loving daughter of the late Mary Callahan. Dear sister of Robert W. "Ian" McFadries & wife Maureen of Ashburnham, Robin Callahan and husband Joe Zambiella of Tyrone, PA, Laurie Angelucci and husband Steve of Deptford Township, NJ, William Michael Brown of Tampa FL & Georgie-Lynn Marie Oursler of Deptford Township, NJ Also loving survived by the Scoppettuolo Family of Revere and many nieces & nephews.Kathy was also a longtime member of Club 24 in Malden. It was a very special place that was near & dear to her heart."Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
