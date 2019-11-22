Anthony CalhounDec. 18, 1953 - Nov. 15, 2019Anthony "Tony" Calhoun, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 22, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 23, at First United Methodist Church, 701 East Texas Avenue, in Mart.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.
