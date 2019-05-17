Rowena CalfeeMarch 22, 1923 - May 14, 2019Rowena Calfee died peacefully in her sleep on May 14, 2019, at her residence in Austin, Texas. Private graveside services will be Saturday, May 18, at Rosemound Cemetery.Rowena was born on March 22, 1923, in Waco, Texas, to Annie Pearl Mosely Long and Franklin Roy Long. After her parents divorced, Rowena's mother married Van Oliver Nabors, and he became Rowena's dad from that time forward. She graduated from West Junior High School and Waco High School, and then attended Baylor University until she married Richard Wisdom "Dick" Calfee on April 19, 1941.Rowena and Dick had five children, Richard Van Calfee, Suzanne Lucille Calfee, Gary Wayne Calfee, Sue Ellen Calfee, and William Benjamin "Bill" Calfee III. Suzanne died shortly after birth, and the other four children are still surviving. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Carolyn Suzanne Calfee, Rachel Anne Hochman, Adrienne Michelle Hochman, and Taylor Brooke Calfee; and three great-grandchildren, Benjamin Andre Calfee Choucroun, Julia Rose Calfee Choucroun and Van Hochman. Her children's spouses also survive her, Barbara "Jeanie" Calfee, Laura Pickett Calfee, Roger Hochman, and Tommie Calfee.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.