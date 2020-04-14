Annie Cagle Feb.1, 1931 - April 12, 2020 Annie Frances Webb Dennard Cagle passed from this life to be with our Lord and Savior on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her home in Waco, Texas. Annie was born February 1, 1931 in Crawford, Texas, the daughter of Jack Webb & Lillian Mae Bronson (both deceased). Following school in Crawford, she married Harold Dean Dennard, Sr. and together they raised 6 children until his death in 1982 at the age of 47. In the years while raising her children, she worked for the Waco plant of Owens Illinois. Upon the death of her husband she established and successfully operated a residential and commercial cleaning company in and around the Waco area. During the golden years of retirement, she and her husband Milford enjoyed traveling around Texas (and Georgia) to various parks on lakes operated by the Corp of Engineers where they performed duties of Gate Attendants. It was a retirement hobby they loved to do and were afforded the opportunity to not only visit beautiful places, but they made some lifelong friends along the way. In addition to her parents and husband Harold, she was preceded in death by her brother, Sam Webb of Waco; her sister, Minnie Lou Webb Hood of Valley Mills; and two of her sons, Terry Allen Dennard of China Springs and Gary Lynn Dennard of Pasadena. She is survived by her husband of 24 years Milford Lewis Cagle of Moody; daughters, Jeanine Milner and her husband, David of Elberton, GA, Debbie Milam and her husband, Jim of Hewitt, TX, and Anita Dennard of Elberton, GA; one son, Harold Dean Dennard, Sr. and his wife, Deb Horton of Lawrenceville, GA; and two daughters-in-law of her late sons, Rebecca Dennard (widow of Terry) of China Springs, TX, and Gina Dennard (widow of Gary) of Waco, TX. She is also survived by her sisters, Patricia Faye ("Pat") Webb Powell, Virginia Bell ("Dooley") Webb Bates; and brothers, Jerry Allen Webb and wife, Brenda, Wayne Webb and wife, Barbara and Leon Webb. In addition, she was blessed with a host of nieces and nephews whom she adored and further blessed beyond measure with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren all of which filled her heart with joy. Because of the restrictions and social distancing guidelines in effect as a result of the Covid19 Pandemic currently governing the assembly of large groups of individuals, the family is sad to announce that the service of remembrance will be a very small, private graveside memorial. The family plans to organize and host a celebration of her life and a formal memorial service at a later date which will be announced once the Covid19 Pandemic restrictions and guidelines have been lifted and they are able to do so. If you would like to send a floral gift of remembrance to the family for the private graveside service, those may be send in her memory to OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX 76710 You may see her Memorial Video and sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com
Service information
Apr 15
Visitation
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
