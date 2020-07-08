Vicki L. Byrd
October 5, 1948 - July 4, 2020
Vicki L. Byrd, 71 of McGregor, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at later date. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 10, at the funeral home.
Vicki was born October 5, 1948, to Cecil and Dorothy Walter. She was a longtime resident of McGregor. She graduated from Midway High School in 1967. Vicki was a member of Chalk Bluff Baptist Church in Chalk Bluff. She worked at Central National Bank and retired in 2005 after 30 years. Vicki enjoyed playing the flute, guitar, working with clay and painting. She had a love for all types of music, dancing and she never met a stranger that she didn't like.
She was preceded in death by her father, Cecil Walter; nephew, Jason Menefee; sister-in-law, Linda Walter.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Worthington; granddaughter, Delaney Worthington of Eddy; stepdaughter, Debbie Huey and husband, Sam, of Temple; mother, Dorothy Walter of McGregor; brothers, Tommy Walter and wife, DiAnna, of Purdon, Ray Walter and wife, Sandy, of Gatesville, and Dennis Walter and wife, Donna, of McGregor; sister, Kathi Seat and husband, Randy, of China Spring; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A special thanks to extended family for their years of love and support which include those from Citizens National Bank, Central National Bank, Parkinson's Support Group of Waco, Chalk Bluff Baptist Church, Dr. Gary Barbin, and Blue Bonnet Home Health and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to the Heart of Texas Parkinson's And Caregivers Support Group 2001 N. Valley Mills Waco, Texas 76710.
