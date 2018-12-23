Edgar "Jerry" ByramOct. 13, 1933 - Dec 20, 2018Edgar "Jerry" Byram went to be with his heavenly Father on Wednesday, December 20, 2018 surrounded by his family.Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Chalk Bluff Baptist Church, with Rev. Steve Jackson and Rev. Zach Johnigan officiating.Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at Bellmead Funeral Home.Jerry was born October 13, 1933 in Ida, Louisiana to the late John David and Edith "Jimmie" Byram. He graduated from Sarepta High School in Sarepta, Louisiana where he excelled playing basketball and baseball. He attended Louisiana State University before being drafted into the U.S. Army. Following his military service, he moved to Waco, Texas. After moving to Waco, he met and then married Emily Witte on June 5, 1958.Jerry was a TV technician in the Waco area for many years, and then retired as a Regional Sales Representative with VAC Corporation in 2004. He was a member of Chalk Bluff Baptist Church where he served as deacon, choir member and greeter. He was preceded in death by his parents, twin sister and two brothers.He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Emily Byram; son, Charles, of Waco, Texas; daughter, Cindy Pickens and her husband, Andy, of Burleson, Texas; granddaughters, Heather Clark, Jennifer Byram and Lisa Elwell, all of Waco, Texas; grandson, Drew Pickens, of Burleson, Texas; and three great grandchildren, Jonathan, Michael and Addison, all of Waco.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
