Juanita Lee BynumDec. 3, 1927 - Feb. 7, 2020Juanita Lee Bynum, 92, of Waco, Texas, passed from this life on February 7, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 10, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. Interment will follow in Restland Cemetery, Gatesville, TX.Juanita Lee was born December 3, 1927 in Coryell City, Texas, to Roy and Jewel Lee. She attended school in Coryell City ISD and Gatesville High School. She graduated in 1944 and moved to Waco to attend Central City Commercial College (Four C). She was employed by the Citizens National Bank of Waco. She married Charles Bynum October 4, 1947. To them were born three daughters, Annette, Patti, and Sherry. She assisted her husband in his business, Bynum & Tanner Electric, until retirement in 1986. She helped manage the family farm and ranch in Coryell County until death. She was a faithful member of the Lake Shore Drive Church of Christ. She is survived by Dave and Annette Davis of Athens, Patti and Bill Dolen of Valley Mills, Sherry and Leonard Rhoads of Georgetown; grandchildren Andrea and John Hefley of Athens, Haley & Kolt Kittley of Stephenville, Jacob Rhoads of Abilene, great-grandson Carson Ryder Kittley, and great-granddaughter Hollis Elizabeth Hefley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Buster) H. Bynum, granddaughter, Erin Elizabeth Davis, parents Roy and Jewel Lee, and brothers Roy Lee Jr. and Rolan Lee.
Bynum, Juanita Lee
