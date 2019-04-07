Waco, TX (76701)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.