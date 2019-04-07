Barry ByfordJune 27, 1952 - April 4, 2019Barry William Byford, 66, of Hewitt, Texas, went to be with the Lord on April 4, 2019. Funeral Services will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco. A visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, April 8, at Grace Gardens Funeral HomeHe was born June 27, 1952, in Waco, Texas, son of late Bonnie Gene Duncan and late Burnard Warren Byford. He was the second of three siblings. On January 14, 1978 he married the love of his life, Dianne Shumake, who survives. He served his country in the United States Air Force. He loved meeting people and among his interests were hunting and Barbecuing. Barry was an avid pianist and enjoyed entertaining friends and family.He is survived by his son, Braylon and daughter-in-law, Chantal; brother, Brad and sister-in-law, Sharon; sister, Brenda and brother-in-law, Glenn, and many other beloved family.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children ~ Houston Donor Office, 6977 Main St., Houston, Texas 77030.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
