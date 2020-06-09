Melvin Buxkemper
Dec. 28, 1955 - June 6, 2020
Melvin Joseph Buxkemper, age 64, of Elm Mott, went to be with his Lord Saturday morning, June 6, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family while under Hospice care following extensive cancer treatment over the past couple years. A private rosary will be recited for the family, with visitation to follow from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday at Aderhold Funeral Home in West. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead (masks, social distancing and 50% occupancy are mandatory). Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in West.
Melvin was born December 28, 1955 in Rosebud, the eldest son of Wilbert and Agnes (Michaelwicz) Buxkemper. He attended St. Louis Catholic School and was a 1975 graduate of Reicher High School in Waco. He received a degree in Water and Wastewater Treatment from TSTI and worked for the Cities of La Marque and Granbury. On May 21, 1988 he was united in marriage to Diane Mazanec in Bellmead. He was a very faithful and active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead where he served as an Extraordinary Minister, CCE Teacher and staff, and a crew member of Geneva Hall. Melvin was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #7202 in Bellmead including being a past Grand Knight, a Sir Knight of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Assembly #1109 in Waco, and the Boy Scouts of America Troop #498 where he was given the nickname "Mr. B". He worked for Sturdisteel in Lorena for 14 years. He is a current employee of Coca Cola North America in Waco for the last 15 years. Melvin enjoyed playing dominoes, fishing, admiring old cars, being outdoors and was skilled at woodworking. He was known to have a wonderful sense of humor and loved spending time with his family.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents and an infant child.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 32 years, Diane Buxkemper of Elm Mott; a son, Phillip Buxkemper and wife, Ruby of Axtell; a daughter, Allison Larson and husband, Eric of Austin; his granddaughter, Hayden Larson; sisters, Betty Moore and husband, Larry, Janet Hill, Loretta Thomas and husband, Frank, and Karen Ruiz and husband, David; brothers, Mark Buxkemper and wife, Andra, Steven Buxkemper and wife, Sharon, and Paul Buxkemper and wife, Faith; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers are Geoff Hill, Frank Thomas III, Mark Thomas, David Buxkemper, Michael Ruiz and Steven Mazanec. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Knights of Columbus of Council #7202. The family wishes to thank the following for the heartfelt generosity and constant loving care, Providence Hospice, Heather Walther, Miranda Evans, Dr. Phia-Paul of MD Anderson, Dr. Encarnacion of Texas Oncology and the staff of El Conquistador in Bellmead for always treating us like family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Hospice, MD Anderson or St. Joseph Parish. A memorial guestbook can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.