Frank N. ButlerJune 26, 1934 - May 23, 2019Frank N. Butler passed away May 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.Funeral services will be officiated by Wayne Blackshear in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 1 o'clock p.m., visitation will be 1 hour prior to service.Frank was born June 26, 1934 he loved country music, fishing and his motorcycle. Those who knew him best called him "modern day."Frank served in the US Airforce from April 1955 until October 1976. He also served for McLennan County Sheriff's Department from June 1973 to January 1997.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Peggy Butler; children, Frank Butler and wife, Dean Hooper and wife, Stacey Case and husband, Barbara Long. Grandsons, Nick, Bubba (Forest); granddaughters, Elie Kay, Dakota, Heather and Cinnomon Teri.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
