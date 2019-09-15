Albert E. ButlerMarch 17, 1931 - Sept. 12, 2019Albert Butler went home to heaven on September 12, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 17, 1931 in Hilton, NY, to Charles and Dorothy Butler. He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1949, and then joined the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Ft. Hood, and while there he met his wife of 67 years, Nadine Yates Butler. He served in the Korean War where he was a tank retriever. Al was a regional superintendent for Lone Star Gas Company in Waco. He had also worked for Lone Star Gas in Lampasas and Ft. Worth. He was a beloved elder at Southside Church of Christ for 33 years. The church began meeting in his home in 1975. Mowing lawns was one of his favorite pastimes.Al was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gary; and brother, Roland.He is survived by his loving wife, Nadine; sister, Margaret Seidel; daughters, Jan and husband, Clinton Tabor, Robyn and husband, Jerry Coble, and Terri and husband, Don Rowell; seven grandchildren, Michael Tabor, Melissa Tabor, Brandon Coble, Kasey Smith, Derek Coble, Ethan Rowell, and Eric Rowell; eight great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Sofie.The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses for the wonderful care they provided to Al.Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 16, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 17, at Southside Church of Christ, with Minister John Rainey officiating. Burial will be at Kempner Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.Please sign the guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

