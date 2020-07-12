Virginia T. Buth Nov. 30, 1935 - July 9, 2020 Virginia T. Buth, 84, of Waco, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. Graveside service will be held 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 14, at Wortham Bend Cemetery with Pastor Gerry Davis officiating. Mrs. Buth will be available for viewing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, July 13, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Virginia was born November 30, 1935, in Dew, Texas, to W.C. and Nannie Thomas. She lived in Waco most of her life and was a member of the Bellmead First Baptist Church. Virginia was a member of the Red Hat Society. She was also a member of the Sul Ross Boot Scootin' Dance Club where she was known for kicking off the drawing by yelling "Shake 'em up!" Virginia will be loved and missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Buth; and four sisters. Survivors include her daughter, Janet Brodine and son-in-law, John, of Waco; siblings, Bonnie Mitchell of Wortham Bend, Joyce Lien of Ocala, FL, Ronald Thomas of Azle, Bud Thomas of Waco, Thresia McCain and Darlene Brooker both of Azle; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. The family would like to thank the hospice caretakers who cared for Mrs. Buth especially registered nurse, Tammy. They would also like to thank and acknowledge her very special friend, Connie. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in honor of Virginia Buth to Community Health Care of Texas. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
