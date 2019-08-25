Judy ButcherDec. 25, 1949 - Aug. 22, 2019Judy Ann Butcher, 69, of Bellmead, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at a local hospice facility. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 28, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Private family burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery in Waco. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 27, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

