Gladys Bell BustinMay 13, 1957 - June 12, 2019Gladys Bell Bustin, 62, of Bellmead, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019.Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Gladys was born May 13, 1957 in St. John's Newfoundland to George Sr. and Joan (Lucas) Bustin.She worked for many years at Piccadilly Cafeteria and retired from Sanger Avenue Medical after years of service. She loved her puppies and was a friend to all.Gladys was preceded in death by her parents.Survivors include her son, Erick Bustin of Bellmead; sister, Jan Sullivan and family of Huntsville, Alabama; brother, George Bustin Jr. of Bellmead; and many friends.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

