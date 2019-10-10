Vandolyn O. BushDec. 20, 1930 - Oct. 3, 2019Vandolyn O. Bush passed away October 3, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, at Edwards Chapel AME Church, with The Rev. Lemar Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Mott Cemetery.Vandolyn married her college sweetheart, Clarence Bush December 16, 2000. He passed away November 2016.She loved education and finished college at a very early age and went on to teach for over 20 years. Laughter was her best medicine and encouraged a dose each day.She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Francis M. and Mrs. Buena Johnson; and brothers, Marvin and Francis.She will be forever remembered by her two special sister-in-laws, Mrs. Bobbie Jean Johnson and Mrs. Effie S. Johnson; nephews and nieces; a host of cousins, a very special cousin. Cheryl Campbell who bossed like a daughter, along with the Beverly family, Pearl, Hubert, Dorian and Damian, along with Vivian Danforth. A special thanks to the staff at Brazos Place for loving Van so well.

