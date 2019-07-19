Noah John BushApril 12, 1930 - July 11, 2019Noah J. Bush, of Elm Mott, passed away July 11, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, at New Zion Baptist Church in Elm Mott. Burial in Elm Mott Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday, July 19, at McDowell Funeral Home.Noah John Bush, known to most as N.J., was born April 12, 1930 in Elm Mott, Texas, to Paul and Sarah Bell Bush. He was one of six children. N.J. was united in holy matrimony to his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth Scott Bush on September 11, 1949. They celebrated 62 glorious years of marriage before she was called home to be with the Lord in 2011. Five children were born to this happy union.He was employed with Owens-Illinois where he worked for 37 years. Upon retirement he focused his free time on his true passion - lawn mower repair and working the land with his tractor.To most he was known as a quiet man with a gentle smile, but to those he loved he was known as a great story teller who loved to laugh and enjoy life. He was a lifelong member of New Zion Baptist Church where he served for over sixty years.He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elizabeth Scott Bush; and devoted daughter, Carolyn Williams. Left behind to cherish his memory are his four children; his loving brother, Archie Lee Bush; along with many other family members and friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.