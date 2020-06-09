Kenneth Busch
March 29, 1944 - May 24, 2020
Kenneth Walter Busch, 76, of Waco, died May 24, 2020, at home. An online memorial service will be held on Facebook (@saintmatthewlutheran) at 3 p.m., June 11, with the Rev. Kelsey Fitting-Snyder officiating.
Dr. Busch was born March 29, 1944, in Mt. Vernon, N.Y., the son of Walter Frederick and Gertrude Carolyn Weber Busch. He married Marianna Anderson on December 15, 1968, in Tallahassee, Florida.
Dr. Busch received his B.S. (1966) in chemistry from Florida Atlantic University and his Ph.D. (1971) in chemistry from Florida State University. He did postdoctoral study (1972 to 1974) at Cornell University. He spent most of his career in the Department of Chemistry at Baylor University (1974 to 2010), was promoted to full Professor in 1988, and held visiting appointments (1983 to 1988) at Cornell University and the California Institute of Technology. Throughout his career he mentored 20 graduate and postgraduate students, and authored or co-authored more than 50 publications and patents.
Dr. Busch was a long-time member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, where he taught Adult Sunday School. He became a Parish Lay Minister in 2012. He enjoyed gardening, gourmet cooking, and genealogy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his wife, Marianna Busch of Waco; and a brother- and sister-in-law, John and Heather Champigny Anderson, of Medford, Maine.
Memorials may be made to the Busch Children's Fund at Upbring (Lutheran Social Services of the South), 8305 Cross Park Dr., Austin TX 78754; St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N New Road, Waco TX 76710; or another charity of your choice.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.