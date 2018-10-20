Edward Allen BuschNov. 1, 1944 - Oct. 17, 2018Edward "Ed" Allen Busch, age 73, passed away October 17, 2018. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., October 22, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with Pastor Brooks Kimmey officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., October 21, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.Ed was born in Indiana, Pennsylvania, November 1, 1944, to Lee and Dorothy Busch, who preceded him in death. He grew up in Cumberland, Maryland, where he graduated from Ft. Hill High School and attended Allegheny Community College before joining the Air Force. While stationed at James Connally Air Force Base, he met and married Dolores "Dee" Barned on March 19, 1966. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Robinson for several years. He was employed by General Tire & Rubber Co. until it closed in 1986, and then went to work for the V.A Regional Office in Waco until his retirement. He was an official for the Waco Basketball Official Chapter and Waco Little League Association. While officiating games, he developed friendships with many of the players. He also was an official for Waco Wheelchair Association, as well as the International Wheelchair Association.Survivors include his wife, Dolores: son, Robert Busch and wife, Lori, and children, Bethany and Gentry Busch, of Baytown, Texas: daughter, Keri Booth and husband, Trevor, and children, Briana, Colton and Rance Booth, of Star Harbor, Texas: sister, Virginia Hudson of Cumberland, MD: sister-in-law, Virginia Dollar and husband, Tom, of Gholson, Texas: as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.Memorial may be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue, 6321 Airport Dr., Waco TX 76710: American Diabetes Association, 9430 Research Blvd, Bldg. 2 #150, Austin TX 78759 or the American Kidney Association, 5429 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Dallas TX 75240.A special thanks to his home health nurses, Pauline, Diane and Mary; and nurses and staff at Greenway Kidney Center, Providence Hospice and Providence Hospital Third Floor Kidney Center.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
