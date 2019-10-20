James Earl BusbyOct. 21, 1940 - Oct. 16, 2019James Earl Busby, 78, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. Memorial service will be 3 pm, Wednesday, October 23, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Ron Durham officiating. Visitation will follow the service until 6:30 pm.Jim was born October 21, 1940, to Earl and Lillian Turner Busby in Bay City, Texas. After the end of World War II they moved to Galveston where they lived until 1954 when they came to Waco. He graduated from Waco High School in 1959. He then enrolled in Baylor and graduated with a BBA in accounting in 1963. He was president of Beta Alpha Psi National Honorary Accounting Society. He completed his Master of Business Administration degree in 1973. In 1983, he became a Certified Public Accountant and in 1989, he received his Certified Financial Planner licensure. In 1962, he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Pat Phillips. Jim and Pat were blessed with a daughter in 1963, Lisa Malesovas, who resides in Austin.Jim worked for Texaco Oil from 1963 to 1967 as an accountant. In 1967, he was hired by Baylor University as Chief Accountant. He then served in a number of capacities on campus including University Cashier, Director of Auxiliary Services, Senior Internal Auditor and Assistant Vice President and Business Manager.In 1985, he transferred from the administration to the Finance, Insurance and Real Estate Department teaching Corporate Finance and Personal Financial Planning. His 17 years as a teacher at Baylor University were the highlight of his career. Not only did he enjoy coaching students to achieve their maximum potential, but he also loved the friendships and collegiality of those with whom he worked in the Finance, Insurance and Real Estate Department. In 1999, he received a Teaching Excellence Award. He served as sponsor for the Baylor student chapter of the Financial Management Association. Jim retired in 2002, concluding a career that began with a newspaper route in the eighth grade; and he worked full-time at the Waco Tribune-Herald while going to school from 1957 to 1960.Jim discovered the beauty of the mountains when he attended the Baptist Encampment at Glorieta, New Mexico. Mountains became a favorite vacation destination for their family, particularly the mountains of Colorado. Jim loved reading history and especially enjoyed reading about the founding fathers and outstanding presidents. Auto tours to the Northeast often included visits to historical sites. Jim had a wonderful sense of humor which will be greatly missed. A special joy and blessing in his life were his two grandchildren, Colton and Peyton Malesovas.He was preceded in death by his parents.Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Pat; daughter, Lisa Malesovas; grandchildren, Colton and Peyton Malesovas; sister-in-law, Carol Copeland and husband, Jerry of Gatesville; niece, Sherry Copeland and son, Henry, of Portland, Oregon; aunt, Jane Busby; and many close cousins. Honorary Pallbearers are Bryan Berryhill, Ken Brittain, Colton Malesovas, Dr. Terry Maness, Dr. Charles Myers, Ray Pace, Dr. Bill Petty, and Dr. J.T. Rose.Jim and his family express heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Hitesh Singh and the staff of the McClinton Cancer Center, to the Hillcrest Hospice staff, and to Dr. Mark Hinds who served and ministered to them.Memorials may be made to Baylor University Hankamer School of Business.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

