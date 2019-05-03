Barbara BusbyDec. 8, 1933 - May 1, 2019Barbara Jean Busby, 85, of Riesel, left this earth for her new Heavenly home on May 1, 2019. At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by her family and loved ones. Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 4, at New Hope Baptist Church in Riesel. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, May 3, at Littlepage Funeral Home in Mart.Barbara was born on December 8, 1933, to William Frank (Pete) and Amie May in Kerens, Texas. By the time she had reached school age, the family had relocated to Riesel. It was during her high school years that the classic love story of her life was written. Barbara, a cheerleader for the Riesel Indians, fell in love with one of the stars of the football team, George Busby. They were later married and over 68 years their love affair produced a lasting family legacy of four children, 16 grandchildren, and 27 great grandchildren.During her career, Barbara spent many years at HEB and then transitioned into the role of a sales representative for Warner Lambert. Outside of work, Barbara's interest in arts and crafts led her to become an accomplished artist, creating some beautiful works that are, and will continue to be, treasured by her family. In addition, Barbara loved the country life and chose to spend as much time as possible in the outdoors working and enjoying the finest of God's handiwork.Barbara was a long-time extremely active member of New Hope Baptist Church in Riesel who loved to sing and spent countless hours volunteering at the church doing whatever was necessary, from painting to creating flowerbeds.Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her young son, Randy; and her sister, Janie Maines. She is survived by her husband, George D. Busby, of Riesel; three children, Lynn Kelley and husband, Dennis, Gail Keeney, and Rick Busby and wife, Martha, all of Riesel; 16 grandchildren; and 27 great grandchildrenPallbearers will be Christopher Kelley, Ryan Busby, Jeremy Busby, Chester Singleton, Roy Tindell, and John Henry Shilling.Memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 5783 West Lake Creek Rd, Riesel, TX 76682.Littlepage Funeral HomeSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a full moon rises behind the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. The official coronation of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who is also known as Rama X, involves months of rituals that will culminate in three days of elaborate pageantry, includin…
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.