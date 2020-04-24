Derrick Burton

Dec. 18, 1970 - April 16, 2020

Derrick Burton passed away April 16, 2020. Private services will be held. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, April 24, at the funeral home.

