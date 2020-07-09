Katherine Burtchell

Feb. 15, 1937 - July 7, 2020

Katherine Mozell Burtchell, 83, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Services are pending at this time. Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Service information

Jul 10
Visitation
Friday, July 10, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Jul 11
Service
Saturday, July 11, 2020
10:00AM
Bosqueville Cemetery
7327 Rock Creek Road
WACO, TX 76708
