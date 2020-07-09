Katherine Burtchell
Feb. 15, 1937 - July 7, 2020
Katherine Mozell Burtchell, 83, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Services are pending at this time. Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 108 EXPECTED. * WHERE...MOST OF NORTH...CENTRAL AND EAST TEXAS. * WHEN...FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL INCREASE THE RISK FOR HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES TO OCCUR, PARTICULARLY FOR THOSE WORKING OR PARTICIPATING IN OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. &&
Katherine Burtchell
Feb. 15, 1937 - July 7, 2020
Katherine Mozell Burtchell, 83, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Services are pending at this time. Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.