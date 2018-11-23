John BurtAug. 28, 1946 - Nov. 185, 2018John Burt, age 72, of Valley Mills, TX, passed away on November 18, 2018, at Clifton Nursing & Rehab Center. A Celebration of Life service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, November 24, at the Valley Mills First Baptist Church under the direction of Foss Funeral Home & Cremation Center.To sign guess book and for complete obituary go to www.fossfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

