Bill Burt Dec. 22, 1942 - April 12, 2020 Bill to the business world, Jack to his closest friends and family, was born December 22, 1942, in San Diego. He passed from this life on April 12, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. He was a financier all his life, spanning 57 years. His last position held was at a locally owned bank with his title being Senior Vice President of Consumer Loans. He was married to Sandra Green Burt for 56 years. He leaves behind his loving wife; sons, Lance Burt, Kade Burt (Holly); grandchildren, Courtney, Cambry, Hunter, and Ridley Burt. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kyle Lane; and infant son, Michael Shane. A celebration of the life of Bill (Jack) Burt, 77, of Lubbock, Texas, will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Sanders Memorial Chapel with the Reverend Mitch Wilson officiating. Graveside services will follow in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. Please watch the webcast live by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com. Memorials are suggested to be sent to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.

