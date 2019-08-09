Marjorie Ann BurrisFebruary 10, 1935 - July 31, 2019Marjorie "Margie" Ann Burris went to be with her Savior on July 31, 2019. A memorial service for Margie will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Central United Methodist Church, with Pastor Bob Rainey officiating. Visitation will be held between 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., at the church just prior to the service.Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor to Central United Methodist Church.Margie was born February 10, 1935, in Gainesville, Texas, to Clarence and Mary Helms. She graduated from Stephenville High School and then attended cosmetology school. She worked as a beautician for Mr. Raymond's for many years before opening her own salon in the late 1970s and worked until her retirement.She was married to Nick DeHaan of Michigan and raised two sons. She later met and married James E. Burris in 1972 and they were married for 47 years until his death in September 2018. They loved to travel, garden, and attend church. She was a dedicated member of Central United Methodist Church where she frequently attended bible studies and especially enjoyed the children's ministry at church. She enjoyed attending games for the Baylor Lady Bears basketball team for many years. She was known for her kind, loyal, and determined spirit.Preceding Margie in death is her husband, James Burris; and parents, Clarence and Mary Helms.Survivors: two sons, Jeral DeHaan of Waco and Ronald DeHaan and wife, Ruby, of Comanche; brother, Loyd Helms and wife, Kay, of Palo Pinto; three granddaughters, Holly Steinke of Waco, Jennifer Davidson and Ann DeHaan of San Antonio; one grandson, Nicholas DeHaan of Waco; two great-grandsons; niece Kelly and husband, Steven Heathington, of Highland village; as well as some very special friends who cared about her so dearly.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
