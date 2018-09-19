James BurrisMarch 14, 1944 - Sept. 10, 2018James Edward Burris passed away, September 10, 2018, in his home in Waco, Texas. His memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 21, at Central United Methodist Church, with Rev. Bob Rainey officiating.James was born, March 14, 1944, in Hamilton, Texas, to James Jefferson and Emma Speiker Burris. He graduated from Hamilton High School and Cisco Junior College where he played football and graduated with an Associate's degree in Agriculture. He later attended Texas Tech University.On August 14, 1971, he married Marjorie Helms. Together they raised Marjorie's two sons Jeral DeHaan and Ron DeHaan. He was a wonderful father and grandfather to his four grandchildren. Many hours were spent together fishing on Lake Mexia and enjoying the beach at South Padre Island.Much of his career was as a leak specialist for Lone Star Gas in Waco. Here he was loved and appreciated by friends who called him "Bull." Later when son Ron began working there, he became known as "Little Bull."James and Marjorie were longtime members of Central United Methodist Church. Throughout those years James worked as Facilities Supervisor. Regardless of how early you arrived at the church, James was already there and you were greeted with his trademark "Good evening."James enjoyed hunting at the deer lease with family and friends. After retirement, he and Marjorie enjoyed taking cruises.He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Helms Burris; stepsons, Jeral DeHaan, Ron DeHaan and wife, Ruby; grandchildren, Jennifer, Ann, Holly, and Nicholas; and great-grandson, Lane.The family requests that memorial gifts or donations be made to Central United Methodist Church, Waco, Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Tags
Photo Gallery
Burt Reynolds, who starred in films including "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights," has died at age 82, according to his agent.
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Photos from Saturday's memorial service in Washington, D.C., and Sunday's funeral and burial at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
WASHINGTON — John McCain lived most of his life in the public eye, surviving war, torture, scandal, political stardom and failure, the enmity of some colleagues and the election of President Donald Trump.
A collection of photos from the life of Sen. John McCain, from his time as a prisoner of war during Vietnam, to his campaigns for president and his long career as a U.S. senator from Arizona:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
Burt Reynolds, who starred in films including "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights," has died at age 82, according to his agent.
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
A collection of photos from the life of Sen. John McCain, from his time as a prisoner of war during Vietnam, to his campaigns for president and his long career as a U.S. senator from Arizona:
WASHINGTON — John McCain lived most of his life in the public eye, surviving war, torture, scandal, political stardom and failure, the enmity of some colleagues and the election of President Donald Trump.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.