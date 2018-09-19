James BurrisMarch 14, 1944 - Sept. 10, 2018James Edward Burris passed away, September 10, 2018, in his home in Waco, Texas. His memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 21, at Central United Methodist Church, with Rev. Bob Rainey officiating.James was born, March 14, 1944, in Hamilton, Texas, to James Jefferson and Emma Speiker Burris. He graduated from Hamilton High School and Cisco Junior College where he played football and graduated with an Associate's degree in Agriculture. He later attended Texas Tech University.On August 14, 1971, he married Marjorie Helms. Together they raised Marjorie's two sons Jeral DeHaan and Ron DeHaan. He was a wonderful father and grandfather to his four grandchildren. Many hours were spent together fishing on Lake Mexia and enjoying the beach at South Padre Island.Much of his career was as a leak specialist for Lone Star Gas in Waco. Here he was loved and appreciated by friends who called him "Bull." Later when son Ron began working there, he became known as "Little Bull."James and Marjorie were longtime members of Central United Methodist Church. Throughout those years James worked as Facilities Supervisor. Regardless of how early you arrived at the church, James was already there and you were greeted with his trademark "Good evening."James enjoyed hunting at the deer lease with family and friends. After retirement, he and Marjorie enjoyed taking cruises.He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Helms Burris; stepsons, Jeral DeHaan, Ron DeHaan and wife, Ruby; grandchildren, Jennifer, Ann, Holly, and Nicholas; and great-grandson, Lane.The family requests that memorial gifts or donations be made to Central United Methodist Church, Waco, Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

