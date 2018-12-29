Millie BurrellAug. 9, 1925 - Dec. 19, 2018Funeral services for Mrs. Millie Burrell will be held Sat., Dec. 29 at 1:00p.m. at South Union Baptist Church. Viewing will be held from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday at Paul Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

