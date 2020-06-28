Kennedy Taylor Buro June 22, 2020 - June 23, 2020 On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, our baby, Kennedy Taylor Buro, went to be with her Heavenly Father. Kennedy was only here for a short time but will live on in our hearts forever. We as a family, especially McKenzie, anticipated her arrival to our family; we knew she would be a feisty little one when she came into the world on June 22. Kennedy was a fighter. You are welcome to reach out to us in the coming days and weeks to express condolences. Kennedy was preceded in death by her grandpaw, Larry Buro. Survivors include mom and dad, Taylor and Michael Buro; big sister, McKenzie; grandmothers, Sandy Dawson and Debra West; grandfather, Michael West; great-grandmother, Wanda Buro; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. We want to especially thank Baylor Scott and White NICU Waco and Temple for your amazing care and concern shown to families daily, but especially to our family's needs. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Baylor Scott and White NICU to help other families in need. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

Tags

Load entries