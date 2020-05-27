Rebecca Burney
June 11, 1954 - May 11, 2020
Rebecca Ann (Pick) Burney went to be with her Lord and Savior in her Heavenly Home. She passed May 11, 2020 after a brief illness in the hospital. Memorial service will be 2:00 pm Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Becky was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She married the love of her life William L. Burney August 5, 1970. A son and daughter were born to them. They lived in Waco and Bellmead area. She worked at Fab Knitt, Levi Straus and Waco glass plant. Becky is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Dorothy Pick, brother Gary Pick, grandson Justin Baker and mother-in-law Frances K. Burney. She is survived by her husband William L. Burney; daughter, Shelly Warren; son, Ronnie Burney, and step-son David and wife Hope; sister, Stephanie Wolske and her husband Charlie; brother Harman and his wife Linda. Grandchildren Ashley and Nathan Baker, Jacob, Ethan, Maddox Burney. Great grandchildren, Daija and Elijah Warren, and Elaina Baker. Sister-in-law Deborah and husband Bill Markum; brother-in-laws, Danny, Billy and wife April, and Charles Burney. She also had many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
