Frances BurneyDec. 24, 1929 - Feb 4, 2020Frances Catherine Burney, 90, of Bellmead, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 4, 2020, and joined her heavenly Father in heaven. Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Lester Adams officiating.The former Frances Catherine Courtade was born December 24, 1929, in Mart, Texas, around the Miers Settlement Community. She was the fifth of seven children born to William Henry and Lillie (Dawson) Courtade. She graduated from Riesel High School and retired from Fab Knitt Manufacturing. She met and married Charles Burney Jr. of Waco, and they raised four sons and one daughter.She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Federwich; five brothers, Melvin, Charlie, Lewis, Arthur, and James Courtade; and her parents.Survivors include her husband, Charles Burney Jr.; sons, William Burney and wife, Becky of Bellmead, Danny Burney of Axtell, Charles Burney of Bellmead, Billy Burney and wife, April, of Waco, daughter, Deborah Markum and husband, Billy, of Bellmead; 10 grandchildren, Shelly Warren of Waco, Ronnie Burney of Marlin, Michael Hains and wife, Samantha, of Corsicana, James Hains and wife, Nina, of Bellmead, Courtney Burney of Bellmead, Brandon Burney of Axtell, Mandy Sanchez of Houston, Brandy Garica of Conroe, Jessica Wilson of Bellmead; and Kevin Burney of Houston; 23 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com
