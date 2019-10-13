Rex BurnettAug. 30, 1939 - Sept. 20, 2019Rex Burnett, 80, of Waco, died peacefully Friday, September 20, 2019 with friend, Neil by his side. Rex was a long time Waco business owner of Burnett Electric.A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 15, at Bible Way Church, 2800 Gurley Ave, in Waco.He is survived by his daughters, Jessica (Kevin) and Johanna; and his sister, Barbara. He will be missed by many friends and family members. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

