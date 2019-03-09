Johnnie BurksAug. 28, 1944 - March 7, 2019Johnnie F. Burks passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 10, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with Jim Dickson and Chad Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at Crawford Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Johnnie was born August 28, 1944, in Brewton, Alabama. She was a devoted wife and mother being given the title of "perfect domestic engineer", a loving grandmother, a wonderful coach and teacher. She was always supportive, and willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. In addition, she loved the great outdoors, investing time with family and friends, traveling to all 50 states, hunting and fishing, and car racing. She always has a smile on her face and loved to entertain family and friends. Johnnie was very patriotic, with her immediate family giving over 100 years of service to our country.She is survived by her devoted, loving husband, Robert Burks; two sons, John Wayne Burks and Ron Humphrey; two brothers, Charles Thornton and wife, Debbie, and Earl Thornton; two sisters, Nadine Orlik and husband, Tom, and Betty Ann Lord and husband, Mason; two grandchildren, Dakota and Montana Burks; and many wonderful nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.Memorials may be made to The Shiloh Baptist Church in Crawford, Texas.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
