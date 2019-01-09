Dorothy BurkhartMay 30, 1925 - Jan. 7, 2019Dorothy Burkhart, 93, of China Spring, passed away Monday, January 7, 2019.Graveside service will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 12, at China Spring Cemetery.Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, January 12, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.Dorothy was born in Liberty Hill, May 30, 1925, to John and Birdie (Joseph) Bell. Dorothy married the love of her life, Dewey Burkhart, on September 26, 1944. She was employed at Texas Electric until she, Dewey and son, Bill, went to Whitney to build Lake Whitney Golf Club. They then moved to Waco to begin a Laundromat service and finally retired to Burkhart Lane to develop their mobile home community in China Spring. Dorothy was on the board of the Community Water Association, Ladies Golf Association and a member of the Lake Waco Country Club.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dewey Burkhart; and sister, Sylvia Cook.Survivors include her son, Bill Burkhart and wife Cindy; grandchildren, Marcus Burkhart and Alexis Susdorf and husband Matt all of Arizona.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
