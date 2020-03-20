Madras Burgess

Mar. 22, 1941 - Mar. 12, 2020

Madras Burgess passed Thursday, March 12. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 21, Pleasant Grove B.C. Interment to follow at Doris Miller. Dorsey-Keatts Waco

