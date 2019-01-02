Richard BurgardMar. 2, 1942 - Dec. 24, 2018Richard Peter "Dick" Burgard, 76, of Waco, passed away Monday, December 24, 2018 after a brief battle with esophagus and lung cancer. A Memorial visitation will be Friday, January 4, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Dick was born March 2, 1942 in Aberdeen, South Dakota to Peter and Louise (van der Kooy) Burgard. He graduated Central High School in Aberdeen, South Dakota in 1960. From 1961-1964 he served in the Air Force, stationed at Sioux Falls and Rapid City, South Dakota. On May 28, 1966 he married Susan Malsom in Montevideo, MN. Dick graduated with his R.N. in 1968 from Presentation School of Nursing in Aberdeen, SD, and in 1970 earned his CRNA from Mount Marty School of Anesthesia in Yankton, SD. Dick worked as a Nurse Anesthetist in many places, including Sioux City, IA, Lawton, OK, Temple, TX, San Angelo, TX, and Waco, TX, until his retirement in 1996. Spending time with his son, daughter, and four grandsons was a great pleasure for Dick. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors and working with his hands, playing golf, hunting quail and pheasant, clay target shooting, fishing and woodworking. He regularly attended Lady Bears basketball games and was a longtime member of the Waco YMCA. Dick and Susan made memorable trips to Alaska, Ireland, Nova Scotia, England and Scotland, as well as stateside trips to visit family members and longtime friends. Dick and Susan also traveled often to Louisiana to enjoy Cajun food and music. He loved to cook and was especially known for his famous BBQ ribs and "Six-Legged" Chicken.Dick rarely sat idle, and always looked for opportunities to help those around him. His handyman skills were readily shared with friends and neighbors. He knew a lot of things about a lot of things! He was funny and flirtatious, right to the end. He relished a practical joke and good-natured ribbing; his sense of humor will be missed by all those who experienced it.Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susan of 52 years; son, Steven Burgard and wife Maura; daughter, Janet Finley and husband Trace; grandsons Ross and Will Finley, Andrew and Jake Burgard; sisters, Sharie Olerud and husband Gary, Carol Koch, and Colleen Clark and husband Mike; Susan's sisters, Lois Gustafson and husband Ken, and Nancy Malsom.The Burgard family extends sincere thanks to the many friends and neighbors who loved and supported Dick, and all the doctors, nurses, and Providence Hospice staff who treated and cared for him during his illness.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
