Michael BurdettOct. 13, 1955 - Feb. 24, 2020Michael W. Burdett, 64, of Waco, Texas, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at a local nursing home. Visitation/Gathering will be from 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Michael was born to Joe and May Pasch Burdett on October 13, 1955, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Survivors include a son, Michael Jr. and his wife, Tiffany; grandchildren, Chad Jr., Alessa, Cassandra, and Gage; brothers, Frank, Gary and Bill; a sister, Lona and a special niece Beth.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Burdett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries