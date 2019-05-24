James Hatton Burch, Jr.July 5, 1942 - May 18, 2019James "Jimmy" Hatton Burch, Jr., of Clifton, passed away on May 18, 2019. Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25, at the Clifton Church of Christ.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

