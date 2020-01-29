James BurchNov. 19, 1945 - Jan. 14, 2020James Burch, 74, passed away on January 14, 2020 at home in La Vernia. A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m., February 1, 2020 at Wilkerson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6100 Bosque Blvd., Waco, Texas.James was born on November 19, 1945 in Rosebud, Texas to Thomas Andrew Burch and Alma Elizabeth (Robbins) Burch, whom have preceded him in death, along with his nephew, Rob Regian.James is survived by his loving wife, Jettie (Smith) Burch; children, Becki Voss-Baker, Ronnie Burch, and Kelli Ferguson; grandchildren, Brent Voss, Kyle Voss, Chase Voss, Ashlee Ferguson, Kayla Arias, Taylor Ferguson, Brittany Cortez, and Alessia Burch; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Tommy Regian, Jerry Burch, and Beth Burch; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.
Burch, James
To send flowers to the family of James Burch, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 1
Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Wilkerson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6100 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, Texas 78121
6100 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, Texas 78121
Guaranteed delivery before James's Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.