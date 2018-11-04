Betty BuntinNov. 9, 1942 - Oct. 29, 2018Betty Joyce Bushell Buntin passed from this life into God's Kingdom on October 29, 2018. She was born in Stamford, TX, November 9, 1942. She married Pete Buntin on June 4, 1942, who preceded her in death in 1991.Betty is survived by their three children: daughters, Shedella Dale and Era Joyce Weigel-Patterson; son, John Walker Buntin; seven grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.She was a wonderful loving wife and mother, and excelled as a Grandmother, "MeMaw."She will always be missed.A special blessing goes out to the Alzheimer's Unit Care Angels at Arbor House for their dedicated care and love to her.We also wish to thank the Interim Hospice nurses for their tender care and love.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
