Charles Lymone Bumpers, Sr.Jan. 28, 1932 - Dec. 27, 2018Charles Lymone Bumpers Sr, 86, of Hurst, Texas, passed away December 27, 2018. Memorial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Forest Ridge Memorial Park, 8525 Mid Cities Blvd North Richland Hills Texas, 76182.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.Survivors are his wife, Joy; sons, Charles Jr. and Melanie, and Doyle "Dooley" wife, Nancy; brothers, Collins and wife, Violet, and Ken and wife, Donna; grandchildren, Chase, William, Sarah, Skyler and Megan; niece, Nancy Juvrud; and many cousins and friends.Charles was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James; sister-in-law, Sue; and granddaughter, Liz.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
