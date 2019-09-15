Annette BumpersAug. 14, 1937 - Sept. 12, 2019Annette Bumpers, age 82, of Tomball, formerly of Waco and Houston, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Tomball. Graveside services will be held 12 p.m., Wednesday, September 18, at Bold Springs Cemetery near West.Annette was born August 14, 1937, in West, the daughter of Lewis J. and Audrey (Spence) Cox. She was a 1955 graduate of Waco High School. On August 12, 1960, she was united in marriage to Norman R. Bumpers in Waco. Norman preceded her in death on January 16, 2016. Together, they owned and operated Filter Fab in Houston for over 36 years, before retiring in 2003. Annette attended the Pearland Church of Christ for many years with her daughter, Terri Lynn. She was known as someone who enjoyed dogs and always had a special place in her heart for "Prince" before he passed away. The most important thing in her life was taking care of her special needs daughter, Terri Lynn.Annette was also preceded in death by her parents and an infant daughter, Connie. Survivors include her daughters, Terri Lynn Bumpers, Judy Johnson, Lori Reid and Becki Sellers; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SPCA of Texas, www.spca.org.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
