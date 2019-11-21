Homer Lee Bullington, IIIMarch 6, 1962 - Nov. 16, 2019Homer Lee Bullington, III, of Gun Barrel City, Texas, age 57, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019.He was preceded in death by his father, Homer Lee Bullington, Jr.He is survived by his only child, Christy Ortiz and husband, Jesse Ortiz, of Waco, along with their children; sister, Virginia Moseley and husband, Henry, of Kemp; nieces, Samantha Thompson and Whitney Apresa; and nephew, Jason Cook; and mother, Lois Bullington.Lee never liked being the center of attention so per his wishes there will be no service, only cremation. There will be a private, immediate family only, spreading of ashes at Cedar Creek Lake where he spent and enjoyed most of his life.
