Andrew Carl BullardJune 17, 1941 - Aug. 19, 2019Andrew Carl Bullard, 78, passed away from cancer August 19, 2019, in Providence Hospice at St. Catherine's in Waco, Texas. A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 31, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum.Andy Bullard was born on June 17, 1941, in Red Bay, Alabama, the son of Carl and Pearl Bullard. He married Mary Stuart Harwood on November 15, 1980, in the home of her father, John P. Harwood, in Dallas, Texas.After graduating from the University of Alabama in 1964, Andy taught 8th-grade history and English for one year. He was commissioned by the United States Navy on December 16, 1966, following graduation from Navy Officer candidate school. He served during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Chevalier and received the Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal. He received an Honorable Discharge at Grade LCDR. During the 1980s, Andy and Mary lived on Maui, Hawaii, where they owned an ice cream parlor in Kaanapali, and Andy operated a U.S. Postal Service Contract Station in the Lahaina Wharf. Andy was a human resources compensation and benefits professional, retiring first from Lanier in Atlanta, Georgia, and then QAD in Carpinteria, California. Andy loved golfing, fishing, traveling, and most importantly, the Crimson Tide of Alabama.He was preceded in death by his parents, James Carl Bullard and Pearl Jerdan Bullard of Red Bay; and father-in-law, John Pleasant Harwood of Dallas.Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Mary Stuart Bullard of Woodway, Texas; brother, James Jerdan Bullard and his wife, Linda, of Birmingham, Alabama; sister-in-law, Jean H. White of Carrollton, Texas; and two nieces and four nephews.Memorials may be made to Providence Hospice, 6700 Sanger Avenue, Waco TX 76710 or the charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Teenager arrested, accused of raping girl
-
Two Waco ISD trustees voice concern with superintendent pick
-
Marlin police chief under criminal investigation kills himself
-
Robinson man gets life in prison without parole in sexual abuse of stepdaughter
-
Mart man arrested, accused of hitting, threatening to shoot wife, daughter
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.