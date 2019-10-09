Laura BulinFeb. 21, 1918 - Oct. 4, 2019Mrs. Laura Esterlene Bulin, 101, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, October 4, 2019.Services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday October 10, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. till service time. Burial will be at Waco Memorial Park.She was born February 21, 1918 in Freestone County, Texas, to Willard and Eliza (Evans) Ellis. She attended school in Donie, Texas, where she graduated in 1937. After graduation, she moved to Waco, Texas, and began working as a seamstress for manufacturing companies.She married Ellis Bulin, December 19, 1942, and was a homemaker for many years and an accomplished seamstress and quilter. They moved to Bellmead, Texas, in 1952 and lived there until their retirement in 1984.Esterlene moved to Troup, Texas, in 1984 after the passing of her beloved husband and spent many years enjoying her daughters, grandchildren, and church family, and keeping busy with her hobbies of gardening, sewing, and quilting.Esterlene is known to her grandchildren and many others as Meme. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren spending as much time as possible with them. She always said that no one enjoyed their grandchildren as much as she did.She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Eliza Ellis; husband, Ellis Bulin; five brothers and three sisters.Survived by her daughters, Trudy Watson and Gail White and husband, David; grandchildren, Scott Medearis and wife, Sarah, of Pasadena, Texas, Ginger Deck and husband, Kenneth, of Tarkington, Texas, and Denise Hazen and husband, Timothy, of Sidney, Montana; great-grandchildren, Trae Deck, Natalie Deck, Ellis Hazen, Corbin Hazen and Pierce Hazen; one sister, Nelle Bulin; and many nieces, nephews and friends.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.
