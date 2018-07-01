Mary BukalaApril 20, 1951 - June 20, 2018Our beloved mother and friend Mary Gail Bukala passed away at her home, June 20, 2018. No services are planned at this time.Mary was born to Mitchell and Jim Bet Bukala, April 20, 1951. in Waco. Mary married and moved to Aquilla in 1977. Mary enjoyed being a stay at home mom to her two sons and serving on the school board during their time in school. Mary loved cooking, trying new recipes, sewing, cross stitch, spending time with her granddaughters and being a part of her church family.Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Mitchell and Jim Bet Bukala; sister, Susan Bukala; and brother, Mitchell Bukala, Jr.She is survived by her sons, Drew Bearden and wife, Blanca, and Lee Bearden all of Aquilla; granddaughters, Hannah and Ally Bearden of Liberty; sister-in law, Deborah Bukala of Waco; and niece, Katie Bukala both of Waco.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lebanon Methodist Church, 373 HCR 2202 S, Aquilla, Tx 76622.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
