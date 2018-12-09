Julia Henrietta BughOct. 16, 1922 - Nov. 18, 2018Julia Henrietta (Coble) Bugh, age 96, of Waco, TX, passed away quietly on November 18, 2018. It is impossible, in a few words, to pay tribute to the life of this incredibly strong woman who loved and was loved by so many. If one word says "Julia" best, it is FAMILY.Julia was born on October 16, 1922, married Leon Frank Bugh on February 3, 1942, and raised eight children. As the family "matriarch" after her husband's death on October 10, 1995, nothing made Julia happier than hosting family reunions and holiday gatherings for her children, 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Grandma's door was always open and there was always room for one more at her table. She made everyone feel loved and special, and her resilient spirit remains our constant inspiration.As a self-made woman, Julia deeply valued education and read voraciously. She was tough, resourceful, a talented seamstress, an avid gardener and cook, and—no matter what the challenge—Julia never quit. In almost a century of living she touched many lives through her work and volunteering with a variety of organizations from 4-H, to the Storytellers Guild, to Crestview Methodist Church. In her last two decades, Julia was proudest of her work with Altrusa, Active Older Adults and the Waco Family Y. Through age 94 she was still teaching water aerobics and chair exercise classes, and organizing luncheons for her Y friends. No stranger to love and loss, Julia was preceded in death by her sister, Florine; brother, John; half-sister, Blanche; step-grandmother, Naida; son, John; grandson, Michael James; dear friend, Carla; and countless more friends and relatives.Julia is survived by her beloved children, Larry, Jeanie, David, George, Frank, Andy and Tim, their spouses, children and grandchildren, and extended family. As the people she loved, we are her legacy. We will remember her forever, knowing those remembered live forever in our hearts.A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, January 6, 2019, at the Waco Family YMCA Basketball Court at 6800 Harvey Dr., Waco, TX 76710. Unitarian Universalist minister Kris Cervantes will officiate. Relatives and friends of Julia Bugh are invited to join in this memorial celebration, followed by fellowship afterwards at this same location.Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Altrusa International on the Brazos, POB 8933, Waco Texas 76714.Finally, Julia's family wishes to extend our sincerest thanks to her dear friend May, the staffs of Hillcrest hospital, Hospice, and the Ridgecrest Senior Center, as well as all her Y friends and those who surrounded Julia's last weeks with love and support.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
