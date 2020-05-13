Garland Wayne Buckner March 1, 1934 - May 8, 2020 Garland Wayne Buckner, 86, of Robinson, TX, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 15, at Waco Memorial Park, with Pastor David Cozart officiating. There will be a viewing 30 minutes prior to the service, beginning at 12:30 p.m., at the cemetery. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
Service information
May 15
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
12:30PM-1:00PM
12:30PM-1:00PM
Waco Memorial Park
6623 South Interstate Hwy 35
WACO, TX 76706
6623 South Interstate Hwy 35
WACO, TX 76706
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 15
Service
Friday, May 15, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Waco Memorial Park
6623 South Interstate Hwy 35
WACO, TX 76706
6623 South Interstate Hwy 35
WACO, TX 76706
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Photo Gallery
In memory
