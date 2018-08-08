Dorothy M. BuchananSept. 27, 1931 - Aug. 5, 2018On Sunday morning, August 5, 2018, the Lord ushered home, Dorothy M. Buchanan, 86, of Waco, Texas. Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 11, 2018, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with Pastor Jimmy Dorrell officiating.Mrs. B. as she was known to three generations of students, and Aunt Dot to her family, was born in Harlingen, Texas, September, 27, 1931, to L. G. and Inez (Bynum) Smith. She graduated from Baylor University and married I. R. "Buck" Buchanan in 1953. Dottie reared three daughters, yet she was a Mom, mentor, and friend to hundreds of students. Her most wonderful memories were the 29 years she spent as a librarian at Mountainview Elementary School.She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband of 53 years, and brothers; Jr., Charles, Ralph, and Harold Smith.Dottie is survived by her loving daughters, Dottie Phillips and husband, Mark, Lois Bevan and husband, David, and Betsy Vandever and husband, Ronnie; brother, Kenneth Smith and his wife, Frances; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Mission Waco and Pack of Hope. The family thanks the wonderful health care providers at Providence Health Center, her Red Bud Circle neighbors, and all the teachers, staff and parents of Mountainview Elementry.Please sign the Family Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.