Bobby J. BuchananFeb. 1, 1947 - May 1, 2019Bobby Joe Buchanan, 72, of Tool, Texas, formerly of Waco, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 4, at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home on Saturday, prior to the service.Bobby was born February 1, 1947 in Hillsboro, Texas to Marcus Judson Buchanan and Alice Jane Copeland Buchanan. He graduated from Aquilla High School in 1965. Bobby retired from Waco Dodge after 40+ years of service as an auto mechanic. He retired to Tool, Texas on Cedar Creek Lake in 2012.Bobby was preceded in death by his first wife, Claudine Johnson Buchanan; his parents; his step-father, Bud Hartis; and sister, Faye Ward.He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 22 years, Betty Buchanan of Tool, Texas; son, Marcus Buchanan of Waco; daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Kevin Roark of Waco; daughters, Melinda Green of Gun Barrell City, Texas and Paula Davis of Princeton, Louisiana; grandsons, Brian Buchanan and wife, Amy of Woodway, Hunter and Ryder Roark of Waco, Rick Green, Jr. and wife, Michelle of Carrollton, Brandon Green and wife, Irene Alvarez of Irving; granddaughters, Hayley Woodall of Oklahoma, Heather Reich and husband, Chris of Natchitoches, Louisiana; great-grandchildren, Zachary Buchanan, Adam Green, Sophia Green, Cailyn Woodall, Brooklyn Hall and Bella Watson; niece and nephew, Jay Watson and Kelly Herring; sister, Doris Reams of Levelland, Texas, Texas; brothers, Bill Buchanan and wife, LeighAnn of Chalk Bluff and Benny Buchanan and wife, Heidi of Waco; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
