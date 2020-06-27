Vincent Glen Bryce
May 13, 1975 - June 16, 2020
The sun rose on a world shrouded in sadness June 16 when Vincent Glen Bryce left us to embark on his next great adventure. The world lost a truly unique and caring individual. We'll miss you, sweet son, brother, partner, grandson, godfather, friend. Your mark on this world and those fortunate enough to know you is indelible.
Always clad in black, his boisterous greetings brought a smile to even the grumpiest face. You couldn't help but join him in his uncontrolled laughter, even if you hadn't heard the joke. Vince was love, talent, friendship, fun, and irreverence at 100 mph.
Vincent was passionate about his friends, teaching, and music. Wherever Vince was, you knew that's where the "hippest cats," as he loved to call his friends and legions of fans, were gathered. He was unbridled joy and knew no enemies. Once you befriended Vince, you were a friend for life.
Vincent always had a clear vision of what he wanted in life. A child prodigy, he began playing bass at the tender age of 11, was a member of the Galveston Symphony by age 14, and played in the Houston Youth Symphony. He was a virtuoso whose musical interests and talents knew no bounds. Vincent was All-State all four years of high school and received a full scholarship to Baylor University where he obtained Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Music with a concentration in Composition and Performance.
From Mozart to Motorhead, Vince loved it, learned it, mastered it. He played across Texas and the world with a number of bands and orchestras -- the Waco Symphony, the Temple Symphony Orchestra, the Temple Jazz Orchestra, $5 Shake, Hell's Grim Tyrant, Booty and the HoFish, The Drinks, and most recently The Grunge, among others -- always delivering incomparable performances. Vince also taught bass at Baylor University and Temple College.
His loved ones and the music community across Central Texas and beyond are devastated to no longer enjoy his massive personality, tender heart, and enormous talent. The world is a far better, happier, and funkier place for having had you.
He was preceded in death by stepfather, Rick Meneley; uncle, Eric May; uncle, Donald Bryce; nephew, Jaden McGoo; niece, Melody Quezada; stepsister, DeAnna Meneley; and stepbrother, Eric Meneley.
Vincent is survived by his life partner, Shannon Hill; mother, April Meneley; father, Stanley Bryce; grandmother, Carol May; sister, Harmony Bryce; sister, Melody Phung (husband, Minh Phung); sister, Tiffany Snow (husband, Bruce Snow); sister, Kristin Bryce (husband, Zackery Larue); sister, Roxanne Meneley; stepbrother, Kevin Meneley (wife, Ashley Meneley); stepsister, Kariy Maynard (husband, Matthew Maynard); stepbrother, Richard Meneley (wife, Lori Meneley); uncle, Philip May; aunt, Melody May; uncle, Steve Bryce; aunt, Alysia Baker; uncle, Michael Bryce; uncle, Brandon Bryce; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be held at Lake Shore Funeral Home.
